Kerala couple ties knot at hospital after groom tests COVID positive, bride wears PPE kit

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], April 25 (ANI): Amid the distressing visuals of the COVID-19 cases from hospitals across the country, a rare occasion in a Kerala hospital offered a moment to rejoice.

A couple tied knots at Alappuzha Medical College and Hospital on Sunday. The thing that made the marriage unique was the bride's outfit. Instead of traditional clothes, the bride wore a PPE kit as the bridegroom had tested positive for COVID-19. The wedding took place at the hospital with the permission of the District Collector.



Kerala reported 28,469 fresh COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday.

As many as 8,122 patients recovered from the disease in the said period. The active number of cases currently stands at 2,18,893. The death toll in Kerala due to COVID has mounted to 5,110.

India has been registering more than three lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 related deaths on a daily basis since the last three-four days. (ANI)

