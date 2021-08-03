Kerala court acquits all accused including Oommen Chandy in 'Janakeeya Yatra' case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 3 (ANI): A Ernakulam court on Tuesday acquitted all accused persons in a case of the alleged ruckus caused during a journey on board the Kochi Metro by the United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders in the name of a 'Janakeeya Yatra' on June 20, 2017.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Special Court of MPs and MLAs), Ernakulam on Tuesday acquitted all accused including former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, current UDF Convenor MM Hassan, and 26 others.



The cases were charged under sections 143 for unlawful Assembly, 147 for rioting, 149 for being members of unlawful assembly, and sections 62 and 64 of the Metro Railway (Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the assistant line superintendent of Kochi Metro. The 'Janakeeya Yatra' between Aluva and Palarivattom, led by Oommen Chandy, was held in protest against the alleged neglect of UDF leaders during the inauguration of Kochi Metro.

Other accused include Congress MLAs Ramesh Chennithala, Anwar Sadath, K Babu, PC Vishnunath, Shafi Parambil, PT Thomas, former minister Aaryadan Muhammed, Congress MP Benny Bahannan, KPCC Vice President KP Dhanapalan, former minister VK Ebrahim Kunju, Kerala Congress (J) MLA Anoop Jacob, Congress MP Hibi Eden and 14 others. (ANI)

