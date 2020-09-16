Kerala court allows CBI to conduct polygraph test in violinist Balabhaskar's death

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 16 (ANI): Kerala Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a polygraph test and a layered voice analysis on four persons in connection with the death of famous violinist Balabhaskhar who allegedly died in a car accident.

An application filed by the CBI in the court said, "It is necessary to find out the veracity of statements made by four persons to find out the truth in the interest of justice and the only way for that is to conduct test like lie-detector test and layered voice analysis test,"

The CBI also told the court that there were a lot of contradictions in the statements made by the four persons.

"During the investigation, the witnesses present at the accident spot said that the car was driven by Arjun K Narayan, the accused, whereas Narayan said that it was Balabhaskar who was driving the car at the time of the accident. Kalabhavan Soby, meanwhile, that it was someone other than Bhalabhaskar and Arjun and stated that he saw someone like Vishnu Somasundaram, Prakash Thampi, Sarath and others, related to gold smuggling at the accident spot immediately after the accident," the CBI told the Court.



Further, the investigation agency said, "Soby also stated that he saw Balabhaskar's car being attacked by someone before the accident. Apprehensions were made by the family members of Balabhaskar that Vishnu Somasundaram and Prakash Thampi may be behind the death of Bhalabhaskar as their financial transactions were suspicious," adding that all these accusations had been denied Somasundaram and Thampi.

All the four accused have given their consent for the polygraph and layered voice analysis test. The date for the test will be decided on Thursday.

A CBI inquiry had been ordered by the Kerala government in December of last year, almost a year after Malayalee violinist and music composer Balabhaskar succumbed to injuries he sustained in a car accident on September 25, 2018.

The 40-year-old musician was undergoing treatment for serious brain and spine injuries after his car rammed a tree near Pallippuram. He was traveling to Trivandrum after visiting a temple in Thrissur with his family when the accident occurred.

His two-year-old daughter, Tejasvini, died in the accident, while his wife Lakshmi and driver Arjun were also injured in the accident. (ANI)

