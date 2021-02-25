Kerala court dismisses plea against bail to actor Dileep

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 25 (ANI): Additional Special Sessions Court in Kochi on Thursday dismissed the petition seeking cancellation of bail granted to Malayalam actor Dileep, who is the eighth accused in the Kerala actress attack case.

The prosecution had approached the trial court for cancellation of bail arguing that Dileep had intimidated two witnesses in the case to make statements in his favour.



Dileep pointed out that the Crime Branch which probed the matter had not found any evidence on this allegation.

The actor was in jail for over two months before being released on bail.

Dileep has been charged with conspiracy in the case in which an actor, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. She later escaped. (ANI)

