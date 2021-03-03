Kerala court grants bail to 3 CPM leaders in 2009 case of protest against Air India

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], March 3 (ANI): Three Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) leaders were on Wednesday granted bail by a court in Kozhikode in connection with a protest march to Air India office in 2009 against the cancellation of flights and increase in airfares.

The bail was granted on the bond of two persons and on the condition that they will appear before the court for trial without interruption.



Kerala Chief Minister's son-in-law P A Muhammad Riyas, T.V. Rajesh and K.K. Dinesh were remanded for 14 days by the Kozhikode court on Tuesday in connection with the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) protest march to the Air India office in Kozhikode in 2009.

The leaders had earlier obtained bail in the case and after the expiry of the bail period, they approached the court again.

Notably, at the time of protest, Rajesh was the state secretary of the DYFI and Riyas was the organisation's state joint secretary at the time. Rajesh had organised the protest in March 2009. (ANI)

