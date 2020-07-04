Kerala court issues stay on shooting of Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi's film

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 3 (ANI): Ernakulam district court on Friday issued a stay on shooting and promotional activities of a Malayalam movie, starring Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi, for an alleged violation of copyright laws.

The movie tentatively titled 'Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan' and touted as Suresh Gopi's 250th movie is yet to go on floors.

The stay on the film came after director and scriptwriter Jinu Abraham approached the court accusing the makers of the Suresh Gopi-starrer of having plagiarised a script written by him.

Abraham submitted before the court proof that he had registered the character 'Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan' under the copyright act.

He alleged that the Suresh Gopi's starrer's script is copied from a script he penned for the upcoming movie titled 'Kaduva', which is set to go on floors soon.

'Kaduva' has actor Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the titular character and direction by Shaji Kailas. The shoot of 'Kaduva' was scheduled to commence on July 15 but was pushed back owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abraham also submitted before the court copies of portions of the script of 'Kaduva'.

Taking cognisance of his plea, the Ernakulam district court issued a stay on the shooting and promotional activities of the Suresh Gopi-starrer. (ANI)

