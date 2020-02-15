Kerala court summons Union Minister RS Prasad in defamation case filed by Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): A Kerala court on Saturday issued a summon to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to appear before it on May 2, in connection with a defamation case filed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor's lawyer said that the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate has taken cognisance of the complaint and asked the minister to appear before it on May 2.

Tharoor had filed a defamation case against Prasad for allegedly making derogatory remarks in connection with his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death. According to the complaint, Ravi Shankar Prasad had allegedly called Tharoor a "murder accused".

The Congress leader alleged in the complaint that Prasad put out a video clip of his press conference on Twitter in which he allegedly made the remark that is "false and has a scandalous imputation".

The Delhi Police are probing the death of Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar who was found dead at a hotel room in New Delhi on January 17, 2014. The police have also questioned Tharoor in connection with the death. (ANI)

