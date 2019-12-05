Kerala: CPI-M denies reports on Kodiyeri's leave application, new secy's appointment

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India]. Dec 5 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday denied reports that state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has applied for a long leave citing health issues.

The CPI (M), in a press statement, also said that reports of a new secretary being appointed are baseless.

This comes amidst the reports that Balakrishnan, who has been away for treatment due to health issues, has extended his leave for six more months and the party is likely to appoint a new person to the post. (ANI)

