Kerala crosses over 10,000 positive COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)[India], July 17 (ANI): Kerala recorded its highest single-day spike of 722 new active Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with the total cases reaching 10,275 of which 5,372 are active cases.

Briefing media persons after the COVID-19 review meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the situation in the State is changing fast and people have to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines to prevent a possible community spread.

"The number of new cases being reported in a single day has crossed 700 and the total number of confirmed cases in the State has crossed 10,000. As of today, there are 10,275 cases," he said.

The Chief Minister also said Kerala reported two deaths today. "Of the new cases, 157 have come back from foreign countries and 66 from other states. About 481 are contact cases and there are 34 cases without any known source of infection. Also, 12 healthcare workers, five BSP personnel and three ITBP personnel were also infected" he said

Giving district-wise details, he said 339 persons from Thiruvananthapuram district, 57 in Ernakulam district, 42 each from Kollam and Malappuram districts, 39 in Pathanamthitta district, 33 from Kozhikode district, 32 in Thrissur district, 26 from Idukki district, 25 from Palakkad district, 23 in Kannur district, 20 from Alappuzha district, 18 in Kasaragod district and 13 each from Kottayam and Wayanad districts were those who tested positive on Thursday.

There are a total of 1,83,900 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. 1,78,468 are under observation at their homes or institutional quarantine centres and 5,432 are isolated in hospitals. 804 persons were hospitalised on Thursday.

As many as 16,052 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. A total of 4,72,271 samples have so far been sent for testing and of these, the results of 7,797 samples are awaited. 85,767 samples were collected from people with high public exposure as part of Sentinel Surveillance and 81,543 samples were confirmed with no infection.

A total of 35 new hotspots were announced while five places were exempted from the list. Overall, there are 271 hotspots in Kerala now. (ANI)