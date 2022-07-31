Kerala: CSI devotees staged protest demanding Bishop's arrest in money laundering case

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 31 (ANI): Demanding the arrest of bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam, a certain section of devotees of the Church of South India (CSI) staged a protest march to Museum Police Station in Kerala on Sunday.

After following the allegations of corruption on the pretext of offering admission at the Church-run medical college at Karakonam, the ED raids were conducted at the Mateer Memorial Church here on Monday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ED had interrogated Bishop for 9 hours in the alleged money laundering case, as a result of which, a group of devotees demanded the arrest of Bishop and permission for a protest march at the police station. However, the police had initially denied the permission to conduct the march, but they continued demanding Bishop's resignation.

Later, by the end of the day, the protestors ended their march at Marty's square, where hundreds of other devotees had also joined their protest.

The conducted protest march which was joined by hundreds of protestors ended at Marty's square in Palayam. It was aimed at demanding the arrest and resignation of bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam, T T Praveen and Dr Bennett ended at Marty's square in Palayam.

It was also alleged by the protestors that as many as 65 of the protesters were currently in police custody and they had also baton-charged them. The police was also accused of having blocked the vehicles of the devotees on the outskirts of the city.

The Democratic treasure incharge of the elected body, Renjith said, "Its been 11 years since Dharmaraj Rasalam (bishop) came into power. The corruption started when he joined hands with some business persons like T T Praveen and some of the unsocial elements."

He further alleged, "the corruption started with the admission in Karakkonam medical college when crores of money were misused here."



Stating that the church has lost its 'democracy", the treasurer said, "they are under ED surveillance, regular ED raids are conducted at three-four places."

"They have removed democracy from our church. CSI Church had its own democratic constitution and supremacy for the priests. What the bishop has done has removed democracy with the support of certain political leaders and unwanted elements as he removed the elected secretary and body of the Church.

Seeking a proper election at the Church, Renjith further said that "criminal T T Praveen and old politician Bennet should be removed from the Church."

The allegation against the Bishop and the Church pertains to accepting capitation fees for admission to the medical college run by the church.

The Bishop was among the ones booked by the Kerala Police for allegedly collecting huge amounts of money from students, promising them a medical seat in the Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College in Karakoram, which is run by the church.

The ED also raided the headquarters of the CSI South Kerala diocese, which houses the office of Church supreme leader Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam.

Simultaneous raids were also carried out at the residences of Church's secretary T T Praveen and the medical director of CSI Medical College, Karakonam Dr Bennet Abraham.

"They want to do something against the church, they want to destroy the church. So they are filing cases one by one against different bodies. Let them do it we are happy to face it," Christian Education Board Director Fr. C R Godwin told ANI on Wednesday.

"At 6.30 am on Monday, they came and started the raid. They did not inform us. Till now the questioning is going on and the Bishop has a conference to attend, if they leave we are happy," he added. The ED registered the case under money laundering offence later. (ANI)

