Kerala: Customs seize 1259 grams of gold worth Rs 53 lakh at Kochi airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department arrested one person from the Kochi airport, seizing 1259 grams of gold, worth Rs 53 lakh, concealed inside his body, officers said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Faizal, a native of the Malappuram district, added the officials.

"Based on the profiling done by the officers of Customs AIU batch, one passenger who arrived from Dubai by AI-934 was intercepted by Customs officials. On examination of the passenger, 4 capsules of gold in a compound form weighing 1259 grams valued at Rs 53 lakh (and) concealed inside his body were recovered and seized," the Customs department said in a statement.



Further investigations are underway.

Earlier, on Friday, gold weighing 281 grams was recovered by the officials of the Customs department from a passenger who arrived at the Tiruchirappalli airport from Singapore on an Air India flight, informed Trichy Customs.

The seized 24-carat gold was valued at Rs 15,75,567. The male passenger from whom the gold was recovered had concealed it in his underwear.

On Monday, the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department arrested one person from the Chennai airport and seized 792 grams of gold, concealed in two trolly bags, officials said. (ANI)

