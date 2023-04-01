Kerala: Customs seize gold worth Rs 2 crore at Kozhikode Airport

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], April 1 (ANI): Air Customs Intelligence officials have seized 3.5 kg of gold worth around Rs 2 crore, which was tried to be smuggled through Kozhikode Airport in Karirpur on Thursday night in four different cases.

Four capsules containing a gold mixture weighing 1,107 grams from Rahman (43), a native of Malappuram who came from Jeddah, officials said.

Muhammad Uwaisil (30), a native of Malappuram Karulai, was caught by the custodians when he tried to smuggle four capsules containing gold mixed inside his body.



In addition, the officials seized four capsules containing gold mixed with a weight of 1,061 grams, which he tried to hide inside his body and socks from Unnichal Methal Vijith (29), a native of Koodaranji, Kozhikode, who came from Abu Dhabi on an Air Arabia flight.

In the fourth case, Ossankunnath Shafiq (27), a native of Malappuram, who came from Dubai on a Spice Jet flight, was found to have hidden 9,01 grams of gold in his hand luggage.

Officials said that after extracting the gold from the seized gold mixture, the passengers will be arrested and further action will be taken. Further investigation is underway, they added. (ANI)

