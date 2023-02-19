Kerala: Customs seize gold worth Rs 43 Lakh at Kochi Airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department has seized 900.25 grams of gold worth Rs 43 lakhs at Kochi airport.

On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the customs AIU A batch, a passenger coming from Sharjah to Kochi Airport by flight G9 426 was intercepted at the green channel. During the examination of the said passenger, 4 capsules of gold in a compound form totally weighing 900.25 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized.



The passenger has been identified as Husain, a Palakkad native. Further investigations are going on.

It is the fifth case of smuggling reported from Kochi in the past five days. On February 17, customs officials seized gold worth 20 Lakh. While, three days back in a separate case a traveller from Abu Dhabi, a resident of Kasargod was apprehended at the Kochi Airport with 857 grams of Gold worth Rs 43 Lakh.

Whereas in the two separate incidents reported on February 14, gold worth Rs 1.41 crores in three individual cases. (ANI)

