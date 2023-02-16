Kerala: Customs seize gold worth Rs 43 lakhs from Kasargod native at Kochi airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 15 (ANI): The Customs official in Kerala seized gold worth Rs 43.97 lakhs from an Abu Dhabi passenger at the Kochi Airport on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the gold has been seized from a Kasargod native in the state who was intercepted at the green channel. The accused has been identified as Riyas carrying 857 grams of gold concealed inside his body in the form of three capsules.

"On the basis of profiling done by the officers of Customs AIU batch, a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi to Kochi Airport by flight EY 280 was intercepted at the green channel. During the examination of the said passenger, 03 capsules of gold in compound form totally weighing 857 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized," the statement read.



Details in the matter are currently underway.

Earlier on Tuesday, in an official statement, the AIU of the Customs department seized a total of 2,216.07 grams of gold worth Rs 97.5 lakh at Kochi airport in two instances, one from a passenger coming from Jeddah to Kochi by flight J9 212/J9 405 via Kuwait and the other one was from the passenger coming from Dubai to Kochi by flight IX434.

They had also seized 918.70 grams of gold valued at Rs 44 lakh and arrested Malappuram native Ahamed at the Kochi airport. (ANI)

