Kerala: Customs seizes 24K gold chains from air passenger

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 22 (ANI): Kozhikode Air Intelligence Unit has seized Gold chains of 24K weighing 233.4 grams from a female passenger who arrived here from Muscat on Tuesday.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

