Kerala: Customs seizes gold worth Rs 14 lakhs at Kochi airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 13 (ANI): Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Cochin International Airport on Friday intercepted a male passenger and seized gold, valued at over Rs 14 lakhs, concealed inside his body, the customs department said.

"On the basis of profiling done by the officers of AIU batch, a passenger coming from Dubai at Kochi Airport by flight IX 434 was intercepted at the green channel," officials said.

"During the examination of the said passenger, one white coloured stripe, suspected to be gold in a compound form totally weighing 281.88 grams concealed in the specially stitched cavity of jeans pants worn by the passenger were recovered and seized," the customs department added.



Muhammad, a native of Malappuram district in Kerala was intercepted by customs officials after walking suspiciously, on intercepting him it was revealed he had concealed 281.88 grams of gold worth Rs 14 lakh inside stitched cavity of jeans pants, officials said.

The investigations into this matter are underway. Further information is awaited.

Earlier in December the Customs Air Intelligence Unit intercepted a passenger and seized over 1,068 grams of gold concealed inside a pair of sandals at Cochin International Airport.

The gold was in paste form, cleverly sewn inside two sandals.

Kumar, a native of Kollam district in Kerala was intercepted by customs officials after walking suspiciously, on intercepting him it was revealed he had concealed 1,032 grams of gold worth Rs 49 lakh inside a pair of sandals, officials said. (ANI)

