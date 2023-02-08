Kerala: Customs seizes gold worth Rs 26 lakhs at Kochi airport, another Dubai passenger arrested

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 8 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department in Kerala seized gold worth Rs 26 lakhs at the Kochi airport on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the officials have seized 499.90 grams of gold from the possession of a Thrissur native in Kerala.

The accused had arrived Kochi airport from Dubai. The officials recovered two crude gold chains concealed in the pockets of his pant, the statement read.

"On the basis of profiling done by AIU A batch, officers of AIU A batch intercepted a passenger coming from Dubai to Kochi airport Airport by flight IX 434. During the examination of the said passenger 02 nos of crude gold chains totally weighing 499.90 grams concealed in his pant pocket were recovered and seized," it read.



Investigations in the matter are underway.

Earlier on Friday morning, the AIU of the Customs department seized 543 grams of gold worth Rs 27.70 lakh from a passenger at Kochi airport.

While examining the passenger coming from Dubai, a rectangular-shaped packet suspected to contain gold in compound form and weighing 543 grams was found stitched inside his underwear. The packet was later seized by the officials.

In a similar incident last month, the customs officials at the Kochi airport seized 1,062 grams of gold worth Rs 48.5 lakh from another passenger at Kochi airport who was travelling from Dubai.

During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold in compound form weighing 1,062 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized. (ANI)

