हिंदी खबर
The gold seized at Kochi airport. (Photo/ANI)
The gold seized at Kochi airport. (Photo/ANI)

Kerala: Customs seizes gold worth Rs 38 lakh from flier at Kochi airport

ANI | Updated: Jan 24, 2023 15:50 IST


Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department in Kerala seized gold from a passenger at the Kochi airport on Tuesday.
According ot customs officials, the seized gold is worth Rs 38 lakh in the bullion market.
The AIU, in a statement, said it seized 833.40 grams of gold from the passenger.

Further, according to the official statement, the passenger arrived on a flight from Dubai and was intercepted at the green channel.
"During the examination of the said passenger, 3 nos of transparent latex capsule shaped packets containing thick brown coloured paste like material, suspected to be gold in compound form totally weighing 833.40 gram concealed in the rectum of the passenger were recovered and seized," the statement read.
Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl