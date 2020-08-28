Kerala: Customs seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 1.7 cr, Rs 6 lakh in cash

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Customs Preventive Unit (CPU) in Palakkad seized over 3 kg of smuggled gold bars and ornaments worth Rs 1.70 crores and Rs 6 lakh in cash.

"3.644 Kg of smuggled gold bars/cut pieces/ornaments valued at Rs 1.70 crores and Rs 6 lakh of Indian currency by CPU in Palakkad," informed Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi on Thursday.

The Commissionerate is yet to inform about any arrest in connection with the case.

An investigation is under progress in this matter. (ANI)

