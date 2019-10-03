Kerala: Deadline to vacate Maradu flats ends, anxious owners search for alternate accommodation

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): With the deadline to vacate Maradu apartment complexes ending on Thursday, several families residing in its flats have shifted to other places but for some anxious owners the search for alternate accommodation continues.

Out of 343 apartments in the four complexes, families in 113 have already vacated and moved to other places while the remaining are likely to leave soon.

Upset over the court's order, the owners of the flat claimed that they were not served any notice of demolition in advance and stated that so far no compensation has been given to them.

Last week, the apex court had ordered compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each flat owner to be paid within four weeks.

On May 8, the judicature ordered the state government to demolish the buildings constructed in the Maradu area in Ernakulam, Kerala as it was in violation of CRZ rules.

The court on September 23 reprimanded the government for not acting on its order, for allegedly allowing multi-story buildings to come up illegally in a coastal zone and said it will fix responsibility on the erring officials involved in such kind of construction.

The court also said it was "shocked" that the construction was allowed in a high-tide area in Kerala, where floods occurred a month back.

On Monday, the government had cut water and electricity lines of four building and the police registered a criminal case against three builders of apartments in Maradu. On Wednesday, the state government announced they will register a criminal case against the builders of flats for violating CRZ norms.

As many as 400 flats are set to be demolished on the court's order. (ANI)

