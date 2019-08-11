Kerala: Death toll mounts to 9 in Kavalappara landslide

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The death toll in the landslide at Kerala's Kavalappara, Nilambur areas in Malappuram district has risen to 9.

These areas were submerged due to incessant rain resulting in a massive landslide on August 8.

Today, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the death toll has gone up to 60 in the state.

On Saturday, Vijayan said all arrangements have been done to conduct rescue operations, adding that as many as 80 landslides have taken place in various parts of the state.

"Accidents have happened in unexpected areas, 80 landslides in various parts of the state. Malappuram, Kavalappara, Bhoothalam Colony and Puthumala in Wayanad are worst affected," Vijayan added.

"As incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in Kerala, police, armed forces, fishermen and volunteers are engaging in rescue operations. This gives us the confidence to overcome this situation", Vijayan noted.

He also shared that 1,08,138 persons from 29,997 families are in camps and the Health Department will arrange doctors for the people in the camp. (ANI)

