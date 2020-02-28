Kerala dental hygienists demand inclusion in new Dental Commission Bill

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Members of the Kerala Government Dental Hygienists Association held a protest on Friday alleging that they have been excluded from the draft of National Dental Commission (NDC) Bill 2020 that was released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"As per the Dentist Act 1948 in India, dental hygienists are well defined and also the Dental Hygienist Course is an approved course. Dental hygienist as a profession is greatly accepted worldwide and the omission in the new NDC Bill in India is injustice," said Ajayakumar, general secretary, Kerala Government Dental Hygienists Association.

In India presently there are 9612 registered dental hygienists in various state councils.

"We have submitted a memorandum to the Kerala Chief Minister and Union Health Secretary. We have requested to well define Dental Hygienist Role in preventive Dentistry in the new Bill," Ajayakumar said.

The draft of the National Dental Commission Bill 2020 has been put for comments and suggestions. (ANI)

