Kerala: Devotees offer prayers at Pazhavangadi Ganapathi Temple on Ashtami

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 24 (ANI): Devotees offered prayers at Pazhavangadi Ganapathi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Navratri on Saturday.

Durga Ashtami is considered to be one of the most important days of Navratri. It begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. On this day, all the nine forms of the goddess and young girls are worshipped on this day. This is known as Kumari Puja.



The word Navratri translates to 'nine nights'. In most of the parts of India different forms of the goddess, Maa Durga, are worshipped during these nine nights-- Shilaputri, Brahmacharni, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandama, Katyayani, Kalratri, Maha Gauri, and Siddhidatri.

On the eighth day of Navratri, devotees across the country worship Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth avatar or form of Goddess Durga.

This year, COVID-19 pandemic has dampened the festivities as there is a huge decrease in the number of devotees arriving at the temple for offering prayers. Meanwhile, temple authorities are adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). (ANI)

