Kerala DGP orders force to combat surge in COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 29 (ANI): A day after a high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to use the police for ensuring people follow COVID-19 protocol, Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Lokanath Behera directed the police force to be at the scene to ensure that the regulations are strictly adhered to in wake of increasing COVID-19 spread.

"The entire police force will be on the scene to ensure that the COVID-19 regulations are strictly adhered to by the public in wake of increasing COVID spread. The arrangement runs until February 10," said a statement issued by Kerala Police Department.

"State Police Chief Loknath Behra directed all District Police Chiefs, Sub-Divisional Officers, and Station House Officers in this regard. Police also have been given permission to use discretion where necessary," it added.



Vijay Sakhare, ADGP, Law and Order Division, is in charge of COVID-19 control in the state. Priority will be given to avoid crowding as much as possible. Police will ensure that restrictions are enforced, including maintaining social distance, said the statement.

"District Police Chiefs can also avail the services of police officers in special units if required. The services of battalion officers can also be sought. Where there are sectoral magistrates, the police will work with them. Highway patrols, control room vehicles, and other police vehicles will also be on the scene," the direction issued said.

The state police chief and police control rooms in various districts have been alerted.

Also, it said that leave police personnel is granted during this period only for unavoidable reasons. The state police chief also directed the police officers to take necessary precautions for their own safety while enforcing the restrictions.

The strict measures are being imposed after Kerala reported a high number of COVID-19 caseload compared with other states in the country. (ANI)

