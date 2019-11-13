Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday shared an emotional message on his Twitter handle regarding the visit of a differently-abled painter who contributed to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).
"Had a very touching experience this morning. Pranav, a painter from Alathur, visited me in the legislative office to hand over his contributions to the CMDRF. Pranav expressed happiness over the support given by the government for differently-abled persons," Vijayan tweeted. He also shared four pictures of him with Pranav. (ANI)
Kerala: Differently-abled painter contributes to CMDRF, Vijayan left touched
ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 15:44 IST
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday shared an emotional message on his Twitter handle regarding the visit of a differently-abled painter who contributed to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).