Kerala: Doctor arrested for misbehaving with woman patient

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A doctor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly misbehaving with a woman patient in Thiruvananthapuram.

Police has registered a case under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to disrobe), and 376(2) (being a public servant, takes advantage of his official position and commits rape on a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is currently underway. (ANI)

