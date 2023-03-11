Kerala doctors to stage protest on March 17 demanding arrest of accused in cardiologist attack case

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 11 (ANI): Doctors in Kerala will stage a protest on March 17 demanding the arrest of all accused in the case of an attack on a senior cardiologist in Kozhikode.



Other demands include declaring hospitals as protected areas, ensuring the high court directions on hospital attacks are followed, and withdrawing cases against doctors for protesting against the attack.

"The doctors and health workers are concerned over the increasing attack against doctors and health workers. Recent surveys show that attacks against doctors or health workers occured each week. The latest incident was the attack on a senior cardiologist at Fathima hospital, Kozhikode. It was a murder attempt," Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kerala State president Dr Sulfi Noohu said.

Reportedly, the Kerala High court directed the city police commissioner to investigate the issue and on the basis of that, six persons were arrested. (ANI)

