Kerala: ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.06 crore in fake educational certificate case

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached eight immovable properties worth Rs 1.6 crore of the Chairman of an educational institute based in Kerala in a certificate forgery case.

The Enforcement Directorate said that an investigation on money laundering charges revealed that the accused namely James George had allegedly engaged in forging and distribution of certificates of various Universities in the country.

"ED has provisionally attached eight immovable properties worth Rs 1.6 crore held in the name of James George, who is the Chairman of Modern Group of Institutions, Kollam and his wife Seema James in the fake educational certificate case," read an official statement of ED on Friday.



The law enforcement agency said that the investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Kerala Police which also had a chargesheet on the case.

"Money laundering investigation revealed that James George who is the Chairman of Modern Group of Institutions, Kollam was found engaged in forging of certificates of various Universities situated in different States in India and subsequently distributed such fake certificates to students and job seekers in lieu of cash payment and thus cheated with them during the period 2012-2015," the statement said.

"He was also indulged in selling various fake diploma certificates of his Modern Group Institutes to job seekers and students against cash payment without conducting any course at his Institutes during the said period. It was further revealed that proceeds of crime had been invested in the purchase of immovable properties purchased in his name, in the name of his wife Seema James and in the name of Bharathiya Orthodox Church Religious and Charitable Trust formed by him and thus he had projected the tainted money as untainted," it added.

The agency further informed that the attached assets were acquired under the name of the accused, his wife and Bharathiya Orthodox Church Religious and Charitable Trust in Kollam, Alapuzha, Thrissur, Kannur and Wayanad districts in Kerala.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

