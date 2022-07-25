Kerala: ED raids at CSI Kerala diocese, church in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 25 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted a raid at the Mateer Memorial Church here in Kerala's capital city.

The ED also raided the headquarters of the CSI South Kerala diocese, which houses the office of Church supreme leader Bishop A Dharmaraj Rasalam.

The raids were done following allegations of corruption at the Church-run medical college at Karakonam. According to the allegations, huge amounts of money were taken on the pretext of offering admission to medical college.

Simultaneous raids were also being carried out at the residences of Church's secretary T T Praveen and the medical director of CSI Medical College, Karakonam Dr Bennet Abraham.

"They want to do something against the church, they want to destroy the church. So they are filing cases one by one against different bodies. Let them do it we are happy to face it," Christian Education Board Director Fr. C R Godwin told ANI.



"Today morning at 6.30 they came and started the raid. They did not inform us. Till now the questioning is going on and Bishop has a conference to attend, if they leave we are happy," he added.

