Kerala: ED raids Karuvannur Co-operative Bank; fraud of Rs 104 crore reported

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 10 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank on Wednesday.

It has also conducted raids at the houses of four persons accused in the bank fraud case in Thrissur.

About 104 crores rupees fraud has been reported in Karuvannur co-operative Bank.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)