Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance results declared

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India] September 24 (ANI): Results of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam, 2020 were released online by the state Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel.

The commissioner of examination released the KEAM 2020 rank list on its official portal -- cee.kerala.gov.in.

A total of 13 girls and 87 boys were placed among the first 100 rank holders



A total of 53,236 candidates were shortlisted in the list published on Thursday.

Kottayam native Varun KS bagged the first rank in the examination. Kannur native Govind TK and Malappuram native Niyas Mon P secured second and third ranks respectively.

Thrissur native Akshay Muraleedharan secured first rank in the pharmacy entrance examination.

To check their ranks, the candidates need to login using application number and password. (ANI)

