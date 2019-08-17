Kerala: Engineers distribute 270 power banks to flood-hit areas

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): In wake of the flood situation in Kerala, engineers of Kochi join hands to make portable power banks for flood-affected people on Friday.

An official of Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology told ANI, "Due to the severe condition in Kerala because of floods, many people have no access to electricity and to keep the phone's power for long. So, we planned to provide portable power banks to flood-affected areas. We have requested our students to work on this project and they are working day and night to make it successful."

"We also asked our students to collect as many batteries and USB Cable they can and then the project was initiated. In one day they made around 270 power banks and we have already dispatched it to Wayanad," he added.

Talking to ANI, a third-year engineer student said, "We began this project on August 10. We wanted to make power banks for poor people who are suffering without electricity. We feel very proud to be part of this project."

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that Kerala is likely to receive few spells of rain with thunderstorm for next one week. (ANI)

