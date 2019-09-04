Kerala: FIR against AIR producer for derogatory remarks against Muslims

Thrissur (Kerala">Kerala) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Kodungallur Police has lodged an FIR against KR Indira, a writer and programme producer at All India Radio over alleged derogatory remarks against Muslims.

According to screenshots submitted with the complaint, Indira has also made a derogatory remark against Muslims.

A case has been booked under section 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code for promoting disharmony and enmity between different religious groups and section 120 (O) of the Kerala">Kerala Police Act for causing a nuisance. (ANI)

