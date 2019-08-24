Edapally (Kerala) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A fire broke out at the residence of Indian cricketer S Sreesanth in Edapally on Friday night.
Sreesanth's wife and children were present in the house but they were evacuated safely.
The fire broke after midnight in a room of the cricketer's residence and it was successfully doused by the fire fighting units.
No injuries have been reported. (ANI)
Kerala: Fire breaks out at Sreesanth's residence
ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:13 IST
Edapally (Kerala) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A fire broke out at the residence of Indian cricketer S Sreesanth in Edapally on Friday night.