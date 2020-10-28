Kerala first State in the country to fix MSP for vegetables: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that Kerala has become the first state in the country to fix the minimum support price (MSP) for vegetables. He also announced the floor price for 16 varieties of vegetables. The scheme would come into effect from November 1.

In his address through video-conferencing, the Chief Minister said, "This is the first time that the floor price is being fixed for vegetables produced in the state and Kerala is the first state to do so. This is going to provide relief as well as support for the farmers. Farmers across the country are not satisfied but for the last four and half years, we have supported the farmers and the government has taken up several initiatives primarily targeted at the development of agriculture in the state."

"The MSP will be 20 per cent above the production cost of the vegetable. Even if the market price goes below the floor price, the produce will be procured at the MSP from the farmers. The produce will be graded as per the quality and the floor price will be fixed based on the quality. As many as 16 varieties of vegetables would be covered in the first phase and there is a provision to revise the MSP price on a regular basis," according to an official statement.





The chief minister said that Local Self Government bodies would have an important role to play in this scheme as they would be coordinating the procurement and distribution of vegetables.

"The scheme would benefit a farmer with a maximum of 15 acres of vegetable cultivation per season. They can register on the agriculture department's registration portal after insuring the crop to get the benefit of the floor price. The registration would start on November 1. The scheme also envisages setting up the entire supply chain process like cold storage facilities and refrigerated vehicles for transporting the produce," Vijayan added.



The Chief Minister also claimed that the vegetable production in the State has more than doubled in the last four and a half years, from 7 lakh metric tonnes to 14.72 lakh metric tonnes. "The target is to increase the production by an additional 1 lakh metric tonne each of vegetables and tuber crops this year," he said. (ANI)

