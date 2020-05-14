Kerala fishermen advised not to venture into sea after inclement weather warning

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 14 (ANI): Fishermen in Kerala were on Thursday advised not to venture into the sea at low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal after inclement weather forecast for today till May 18.

"Inclement weather likely from today through May 18th. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds likely at 1 or 2 places. Low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal. Sea conditions would be very rough. Fishermen advised not to venture into these areas," CMO tweeted.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for the week with the maximum and minimum temperature hovering around 34 and 25 degrees Celcius respectively. (ANI)

