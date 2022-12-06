Kerala: Five arrested for attack on SFI leader, police officer, at govt polytechnic college

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], December 6 (ANI): Five people have been arrested in connection with the alleged attack on a Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader and a police officer in Wayanad district, Meppadi police said on Tuesday.

Officials said that SFI's Wayanad district joint secretary Aparna Gowri was attacked by a group of students at Government Polytechnic College in Meppadi area.

"The incident happened on Friday after which Aparna was admitted to a private medical college in Wayanand," the police said.

"A police officer was also injured in the attack and 5 students were arrested and remanded in two cases," they said.



A video of the same also went viral on social media, they added.

According to Meppadi police, there was a clash between the students of Government Polytechnic, Meppadi during college elections.

SFI leader Aparna was injured in the attack and police inspector Vipin KB was also injured, the police said.

Police registered a case under IPC sections 506, 143, 147, 294 (b), 354, 323, and 308 for attacking the SFI leader, and four students were arrested and remanded.

Another case was registered against a student, identified as Alan Antony, for attacking the police officer under IPC sections 323, 333, 341, 353, and 506, officials said. (ANI)

