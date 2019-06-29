Kerala: Five of family killed in car mishap, 7 left injured

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], June 29 (ANI): Five members of a family died while seven others were injured in a car accident in Walayar area of the district on Saturday.

The family was traveling from Coimbatore to Palakkad in an Omni van when the vehicle hit a truck.

The injured have been admitted to nearby private and government hospitals.

All five bodies were sent to the government hospital in the district for their post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

