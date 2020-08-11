Kerala: Flood-like situation continues to prevail in low-lying areas of Kuttanad taluk

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Flood-like situation continues to prevail in low-lying areas of Kuttanad taluk in Alappuzha due to heavy rainfall in the region.

In view of the current situation, the district administration has set up over 30 relief camps where affected people are being shifted in lorries and tractors, an official said on Sunday.



As Kerala has been receiving incessant rainfall for past many weeks, Kasaragod is all set to face any flood-related issues that may arise, said District Collector (DC) Dr D Sajith Babu on Sunday after the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the area.



"We are ready to face any issue, should they arise. The low lying areas were flooded on Saturday but the police, the fire department, revenue department, the municipality and local people intervened and shifted the affected people," DC Babu said.

He further added that camps had been opened in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

"Heavy rain alert has been issued for the next three days. We request all departments to engage in relief work. People are requested to avoid unnecessary travel by road as trees are being uprooted. A new control room has opened in Kanjangad to coordinate actions," he added.

The death toll in Idukki landslide has surged to 43 with the recovery of 17 bodies including a six-month-old baby, an official said on Sunday.

"Total of 17 dead bodies were recovered on Sunday. This included a six-month-old baby," said Idukki District Information Office (DIO).

Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, a full unit of Idukki Fire and Rescue team, a team each from Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and a team which received special training are leading the rescue operations in Idukki's Rajamala, informed the DIO. (ANI)