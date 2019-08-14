Visuals of flood water from Ernakulam, Kerala.
Kerala floods: Death toll mounts to 102, 59 missing

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:28 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): As Kerala continues to battle monsoon fury, the death toll on Wednesday afternoon mounted to 102, according to a data of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).
KSDMA has released a district-wise data between August 8 and August 14 till 3 pm in which it stated that 59 people were still missing across the rain-ravaged state while 35 injured due to flood-related incidents. Malappuram remained the most affected district where 42 people have lost their lives.
Among 14 affected-districts, 17 deaths in Kozhikode, 9 in Wayanad, and 2 in Kannur were reported.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to floods in the state.
IMD has predicted "heavy rainfall" at isolated parts over Kerala this week. The meteorological department also advised fishermen not to venture into those areas. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:32 IST

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:27 IST

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:22 IST

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:22 IST

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:20 IST

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:16 IST

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:10 IST

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:08 IST

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:06 IST

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:04 IST

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:44 IST

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:28 IST

