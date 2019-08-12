Representative image
Representative image

Kerala floods: Death toll mounts to 76

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:45 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The death toll in flood-hit Kerala mounted to 76.
"76 lives have been lost; 58 are missing. There are now 1654 flood relief camps spread across the State. These camps host 287585 persons from 83274 families," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office tweeted citing data provided by Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).
The data shared by Chief Minister's office is from August 8 to August 12 till 11 am.
Malappuram remained the most affected district where 24 people have lost their lives while 50 were reported missing.
Over 2.5 people across 14 districts of Kerala have been affected by the floods.
IMD has predicted "heavy rainfall" at isolated parts over Kerala from August 12 till August 16. The meteorological department also advised fishermen to not venture into those areas.
"Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are likely to prevail over southwest, central and north Arabian Sea and along & off Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat coasts, Lakshadweep area, south Tamilnadu coast and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Squally weather likely to prevail over West Bengal and Odisha coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," the IMD bulletin said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:59 IST

UP govt committing atrocity: Azam Khan on raids at Jauhar University

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Monday said the state government is committing an "atrocity" to win the upcoming by-elections in the state, in reference to the raids conducted at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:55 IST

Kerala: Rahul Gandhi distributes relief materials in flood-hit Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday distributed relief materials to people in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, one of the worst flood-affected districts in Kerala.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:44 IST

Babita, Mahavir Phogat join BJP, say ready for political dangal

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi on Monday witnessed the joining of two renowned sports personalities -- Babita Phogat and her father Mahavir-- in the party's fold, in the presence of BJP leader and sports minister Kiren Rijiju among others. Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:39 IST

Don't complain, request for things: Maha BJP chief tells flood victims

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Inspecting relief and rescue operations in Kolhapur on Sunday, Maharashtra BJP chief and state's revenue minister Chandrakant Patil was caught on camera yelling at a group of flood victims who were voicing their grievances.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:34 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Bulls festival celebrated in Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A traditional bulls festival, Mylaru, was celebrated extravagantly in Kamatamuru village here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:16 IST

Eid ul-Adha: No exchange of sweets between BSF, Pak Rangers at...

Attari (Punjab) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers personnel did not exchange sweets and greetings on the occasion of Eid along the Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:15 IST

Several announcements for J-K, Ladakh in coming months: Ambani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, Mukesh Ambani on Monday said that his company would make several announcements for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh region in the near future.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:14 IST

People unable to offer Namaz in Kashmir Ghati amid high...

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Security has not been relaxed in Kashmir Ghati, and people are not able to offer Namaz on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha, Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) MP Nazir Ahmad Laway said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:00 IST

Wrestler Babita Phogat, father Mahavir join BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Wrestler Babita Phogat and her father Mahavir Phogat joined BJP on Monday in the presence of senior party leaders.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:59 IST

Delhi man held for pronouncing triple talaq to wife

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Delhi police on Monday arrested a man who allegedly pronounced triple talaq to his wife at Kamla Market area here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:53 IST

Indian envoy to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria returns to Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria returned here earlier today, days after Islamabad asked New Delhi to call him back following the scrapping of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:17 IST

BJP wouldn't have touched Art 370 if Kashmir was...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has claimed that the BJP would not have touched Article 370 if Kashmir was a Hindu-dominated region.

Read More
iocl