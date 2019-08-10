Kerala floods: Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday will be visiting his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad in Kerala, which is facing the wrath of heavy rainfall and landslides.

"I am probably going to Kerala tomorrow. If it is possible to go without creating any disturbance, then I will go. I will probably spend two days as per the plan. I spoke to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, collectors and will try to help people as much as I can. I have also spoken to the Congress workers there also," Gandhi told reporters.

Around 28 people have died and 27 others sustained injuries following incessant rains and overflowing of rivers in several parts of Kerala, said the state government on Friday.

A statement from the Chief Minister Office (CMO) said: "Statewide 28 people have lost their lives and other 27 have sustained injuries following the heavy rains causing a flood-like situation in the state. So far seven persons went missing."

Around 19 trains have been cancelled following the flood-like situation in several parts of the state.

Rescue operations are underway by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Army and the local police.

Office of Rahul Gandhi, an MP from Wayanad constituency, yesterday informed that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking all possible assistance for the people affected by the floods and landslides in Kerala, especially in Wayanad.

Kerala and its neighbouring states are receiving relentless rains from the past few days. Several isolated pockets of the state have been submerged due to swelling of rivers. (ANI)

