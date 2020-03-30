Kerala Forest Dept told to supply essential goods to tribals

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Kerala Forest Department has directed its officials to take essential commodities including food and medicine for tribal settlements in the state in view of the nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"All Forest Divisions have been asked to provide necessary help and use vehicles of the Forest Department for the purpose. Direction has also be given to reach out to those tribal colonies living in interiors. The tribal population used to hire jeeps to purchase essential commodities and due to lockdown transport facilities are not available for them," said Kerala Forest Minister K Raju on Monday.

"The government has given the direction to provide them with all ration including free essential commodities and ration kit that the government has announced in view of the lockdown," he added.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has infected a total of 1071 people so far. (ANI)

