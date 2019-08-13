Kerala garment retailer donates fresh stock to flood victims

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): At a time when aggressive rains have thrown life out of gear across the state, a kind act by a wayside clothes seller is winning hearts on social media.

In a bid to assist locals in rain-battered Kerala, Kochi-based Naushad donated the fresh stock of clothes he had purchased ahead of Eid to flood victims in the region.

Speaking to ANI, Naushad said his main intention was to assist those facing the wrath of torrential rains in the region.

"My intention was to help the people who have been affected in the recent floods and are residing in relief camps in Kozhikode and Nilamboor area. I did not donate clothes to gain popularity. However, by god's grace a video of me donating clothes became viral on social media, which made me popular within a day," he said.

After Naushad became an overnight social media sensation, some people from Dubai called him after watching his video and said that his kind act had made them change their Eid plans and donate the money chalked out for that to the relief fund instead.

"We should help people who are suffering. The video which went viral on social media would encourage more people to help those in trouble. We would like to thank everyone who appreciated Naushad's act through social media," said Naushad's wife, Nisa.

Eighty-eight people have died across 14 districts in the state, while 40 are missing, authorities said on Tuesday.

Torrential rains over the last few days in the state have led to many deaths and caused landslides in some districts. Malappuram is the worst hit with 29 deaths.

As many as 1,332 relief camps are currently operational in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" for the next five days in the state. (ANI)

