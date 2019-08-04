Aerial hydraulic platform being inducted into the fire and rescue fleet of BPCL Kochi Refinery. Photo/ANI
Aerial hydraulic platform being inducted into the fire and rescue fleet of BPCL Kochi Refinery. Photo/ANI

Kerala gets its first aerial hydraulic platform for firefighting at high elevations

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:18 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Kerala's first aerial hydraulic platform was inducted into the fire and rescue fleet of BPCL Kochi Refinery for firefighting and rescue operations at high elevations here on Sunday.
State chief Secretary Tom Jose inaugurated the state-of-the-art equipment at a function held at the Main Fire Station of Kochi Refinery.
District Collector S Suhas and BPCL Kochi Refinery Executive Director Prasad K Panicker were also present at the event.
"BPCL Kochi Refinery has also been supporting the district administration in handling major fires whenever required. This facility would further enhance the safety preparedness of Kochi Refinery," said Panicker in a statement.
According to the official statement, the equipment cost about Rs 8 crores and has multifaceted use in firefighting and rescue operations at elevated locations.
It can even douse oil tank fires and other fire involving flammable liquids.
"The working platform can carry up to 5 persons and can reach a height of 44 m for rescue operations and firefighting. It has a spiral rescue chute for evacuating people trapped at high elevations," the statement said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:45 IST

Ready to make any sacrifice if people support me, says Cong...

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said he was ready to make any sacrifices if the people of the state continue to support him, thus fuelling speculations that he may float a new political party.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:44 IST

Delhi: Tribute meet for late Sheila Dikshit organised at DPCC...

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A meet was organised on Sunday to pay tribute to late former chief minister Sheila Dikshit at Delhi Congress Pradesh Committee (DPCC) office here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:42 IST

Move ahead with positive thinking: PM Modi to BJP MPs

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked BJP MPs to move ahead with positive thinking and gave directions as to what the party should do next to register victories in the upcoming elections.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:41 IST

Western Railway: 70 suburban services cancelled, 100 delayed...

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Due to heavy rain and waterlogging, several long-distance trains were cancelled, short terminated short originated or diverted via optional route and their details were disseminated accordingly through various mediums, said the Western Railway on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:35 IST

Don't take any step that may escalate tensions: J-K parties to India, Pak

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Amid the prevailing security situation and rising fears in the Valley, leaders of all major political parties in Jammu and Kashmir met here on Sunday and urged India and Pakistan not to take any step which may disturb the peace and escalate tension be

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:27 IST

UP: Fed up with stray cattle, villagers lock over 1000 cows in school

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Concerned over the damage being caused to the crops, locals of Maheshwari village here have locked stray cattle in the region in a primary government-run school.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:25 IST

Maharashtra: Flood-like situation in Nashik, NDRF rescues locals

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Heavy downpour in the state created a flood-like situation in Maharashtra's Nashik on Sunday following which the rescue forces were deployed in order to extricate locals from the affected areas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:17 IST

Gujarat: 3 sisters killed in wall collapse in Bharuch, parents injured

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): In a tragic incident, three sisters were killed and their parents were injured in an accident after a wall collapsed and fell on their house due to heavy rains in Nadiad village area here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:14 IST

Maharashtra flood: 50 patients, 120 staff rescued from hospital in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 50 patients and 120 staff members from the flooded Surya Mother and Child Care Super-specialty Hospital in Hinjewadi area her on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:51 IST

Pune: All schools, colleges to remain shut due to heavy rains

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Due to the relentless downpour which created waterlogging and flooding across the district, the schools and colleges have been ordered to remain closed tomorrow, said Naval Kishore Ram, District Collector (DC) Pune on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:48 IST

Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar, Shashi Singh being taken to...

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh are being taken to the national capital from Sitapur district Jail.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:43 IST

CBI team grills Kuldeep Sengar for second consecutive day

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday interrogated Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Sitapur Jail for the second consecutive day. The interrogation lasted for three hours.

Read More
iocl