Kerala gets its first aerial hydraulic platform for firefighting at high elevations

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Kerala's first aerial hydraulic platform was inducted into the fire and rescue fleet of BPCL Kochi Refinery for firefighting and rescue operations at high elevations here on Sunday.

State chief Secretary Tom Jose inaugurated the state-of-the-art equipment at a function held at the Main Fire Station of Kochi Refinery.

District Collector S Suhas and BPCL Kochi Refinery Executive Director Prasad K Panicker were also present at the event.

"BPCL Kochi Refinery has also been supporting the district administration in handling major fires whenever required. This facility would further enhance the safety preparedness of Kochi Refinery," said Panicker in a statement.

According to the official statement, the equipment cost about Rs 8 crores and has multifaceted use in firefighting and rescue operations at elevated locations.

It can even douse oil tank fires and other fire involving flammable liquids.

"The working platform can carry up to 5 persons and can reach a height of 44 m for rescue operations and firefighting. It has a spiral rescue chute for evacuating people trapped at high elevations," the statement said. (ANI)

