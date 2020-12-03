Kerala gold smuggling: Accused Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS sent to Customs custody till Dec 8

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 3 (ANI): The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) on Thursday sent Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS to Customs custody till December 8.

Meanwhile, the court posted the matter of the bail petition, submitted by the former principal secretary at Chief Minister's Office, M Sivasankar in the money laundering case in connection with the gold smuggling case registered by the Customs Department to December 7.

A special court in Kochi on Tuesday had directed the Customs Commissioner to take necessary action against officials who allegedly leaked the statement of Swapna Suresh.



The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court directed Chief Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, to take strict disciplinary action against the erring officer.

The court had issued the order while also dismissing a contempt of court proceeding sought by Suresh against Customs officers and media for leaking a portion of her statement given to the investigation agency. It had also asked the Commissioner to file a detailed report in a sealed cover.

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. Meanwhile, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau named Sivasankar as the fifth accused in the Wadakkanchery life mission scam case. (ANI)

