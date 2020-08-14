Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Swapna Suresh an extremely influential lady, says court while rejecting bail plea

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi observed that Swapna Suresh, an accused in Kerala gold smuggling case is an extremely influential lady in the corridors of power while rejecting her bail petition.

The court said, "Indian women are generally considered as a weaker section of society. Therefore, discretion can be exercised in favour of a woman. Swapna is an extremely influential lady. Even after her resignation from the consulate, she continued to help the top officials there. That apart, she managed to obtain employment in the project proposed by the state government. Her extreme influence in the corridors of power is evident from the available records. Such a woman is not entitled to the benefit of the provision for granting bail in non-bailable offence."

"I find great force in the submission of the learned special prosecutor that petitioner is likely to tamper with evidence, influence witnesses and help the absconding accused in the event of granting bail. Considering the series of events, prima facie, I find reasons to uphold the contention of the special prosecutor that she could not normally abscond freely to the neighbouring state after crossing several checkpoints unless she got some favour from such checkpoints," the court said.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) had last week reserved its order on Swapna Suresh's bail plea after hearing arguments from all the sides. She had moved the court claiming she was innocent and that the current case is the offshoot of the political rivalry between the State and the Central government.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)