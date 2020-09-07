Kerala gold smuggling case: Court allows Customs dept to interrogate six accused

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 7 (ANI): A special court in Kochi on Monday granted permission to the Customs department to interrogate six persons, accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, in connection with a Bengaluru drug case.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) granted the Customs department permission to interrogate Ramees KT, Muhammad Shafi, Hamjad Ali, Saidalavi, Abdu PT and Hamsath Abdusalam in prison.

All the six accused are currently under custody in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

The Customs department had earlier informed the court that it wants to interrogate Ramees about his relation with Mohammed Anoop, who was earlier arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a Bengaluru drug case.

Notably, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kochi had last month extended the judicial custody of three key accused in this Kerala gold smuggling case -- Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS, and Sandeep Nair -- till September 9.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

