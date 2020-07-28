Kerala gold smuggling case: Court sends KT Ramees to NIA custody

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 28 (ANI): A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday sent Kerala gold smuggling case accused KT Ramees to NIA custody for seven days.

Earlier on Monday, a Kochi court had dismissed a petition filed by the Customs department seeking permission to interrogate KT Ramees.

Ramees was arrested from Vettathur in Malappuram on the morning of July 12.

The matter pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram last month. (ANI)

