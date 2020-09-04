Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs submits plea seeking permission to interrogate KT Ramees

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 4 (ANI): The Customs Department on Friday submitted an application before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) seeking permission to interrogate Ramees KT, an accused in Kerala Gold smuggling case.

The customs informed the court that they want to interrogate Ramees about his relation with Mohammed Anoop, who was earlier arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru drug case.

Customs also sought permission to handover the digital evidence seized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case.

Notably, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kochi had a couple of week back extended the judicial custody of three key accused in this case -- Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS, and Sandeep Nair -- till September 9.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)